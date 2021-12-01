Much has been said about YK Osiris and his bank account in recent months. The young star loves to flex his riches on social media and he never disappoints when flashing those luxury goods his celebrity life has afforded him. Yet, we reported on Lil Baby's lighthearted confrontation days ago when he asked Osiris about paying up on a debt that has been outstanding since earlier this year.

It seems that the Quality Control rapper was looking to tie up a few loose ends before closing out 2021, and while YK Osiris laughed off the exchange, he became a target on social media.

Soon, the public began cracking jokes at the R&B singer's expense and even Chad Ochocinco called him out. Osiris previously bragged about spending $325K on a pair of earrings and Ochocinco tweeted that he purchased a similar pair at Claire's for $10. Meanwhile, Osiris has done his best at smiling through the trolling and he returned once again to show that his wallet stays stacked.

YK Osiris put his finances back at center stage this week when he showed that he was once again in Toronto, this time spending his hard-earned cash at Dior. He previously uploaded a photo of the money he owed Lil Baby, so it looks as if that has been settled, but there were rumors that there might be an outstanding debt with Boosie Badazz over a TikTok challenge bet.

Check out YK Osiris's video below.