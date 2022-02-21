Back in December, the hip-hop world tragically lost Slim 400. The California artist was very good friends with YG, and when he passed, YG was devastated by what took place. Following Slim's death, YG and various other Los Angeles artists were seen at Slim 400's funeral, and in the ensuing months, they made sure to pay tribute to the artist, any which way they could.

As we've seen in the past, when an artist passes away, it is typical for one of their closest friends to commemorate them with a portrait tattoo. Key Glock got a tattoo of Young Dolph when he was killed, and as it turns out, YG is going a similar route for Slim 400.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

While taking to his Instagram story, YG showed off a brand new realistic portrait of Slim 400, right on his leg. The tattoo was expertly placed underneath his "4Hunnid" tattoo, which has a black outline and red ink on the inside. As for the tattoo of Slim 400, it is extremely well done, and it is clear that YG will be wearing this tattoo with pride, for years to come.

Image via YG

Let us know what you think of YG's new ink, in the comments below.