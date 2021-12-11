The loved ones of Slim 400 continue to pay tribute to the slain rapper as Los Angeles investigators search for his killer. It was in 2019 when the Compton rapper was shot nine times in a drive-by, and after spending weeks in the hospital, he was back to giving interviews, this time about his near-death experience.

Sadly, news circulated earlier this week that Slim 400 was once again the victim of a brazen attack, however, this time it was captured on video.



Johnny Nunez/BET / Contributor / Getty Images

The clip, which can be found online, shows the front of a residence where Slim looks to be standing in a driveway before someone walks up and opens fire. The rapper lunges at his attacker and although the footage is difficult to see, Slim 400 grabs hold of his assailant as the shooter attempts to flee.

It is also being reported that police in L.A. fear that this shooting will prompt retaliation, thus launching some sort of gang war. According to TMZ, authorities believe that Slim wasn't targeted, but they do think that the shooting was gang-related. Tensions have allegedly been high, claims TMZ, and Slim may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

We continue to offer our sincerest condolences to Slim 400's loved ones.

[via]