YG Flaunts His Storytelling Skills On "Keisha Had A Baby" With Rose Gold

YG takes a Tupac style approach for the track "Keisha Had A Baby" song. Precisely, in entitling the song as such, the rapper calls onto the art of storytelling to speak on the story of a young girl named Keisha. And much like Brenda, the story's lead was full of potential but takes on a different route when she gets caught up from pursuing the wrong things. The song's format is much like that of Tupac's, but it remains nevertheless interesting to hear a modern rendition. Moreover, the angelic vocals by Rose Gold further add to the song's catchiness and bop-factor.

YG's 4REAL 4REAL album made serious strides since it was revealed this past week. The arrival of the LA-native's highly anticipated project led to even greater accolades when the rapper dedicated his album "In loving memory of Nipsey Hussle" and announced the album sales would go directly to Hussle's family. And thus far, the body of work has yet to disappoint. This album is Los Angeles birthed, bred and fed. The previously reviewed track which caught our eye consisted of the bar-heavy and feel good song "Heart 2 Heart" wherein Meek Mill was tapped for a worthy verse.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody knew she was the one

She ain't fuck with lil' boys since dun-dun-dun-duns

Photogenic, she knew her angles, huh

Everybody shot they shot from different angles, huh