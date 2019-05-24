YG Drops Off Satanic "In The Dark" Music Video

Stream YG's first video offering since the release of "4REAL 4REAL."

YG came through this Friday with his brand new album 4REAL 4REAL that he's been teasing for some time. The tape was meant to be a surprise album that was set to be released at the top of April, but since the unfortunate passing of Nipsey Hussle, YG delayed the release out of respect.

Now that the tape is here in full it only makes sense to drop off a music video and YG is here with a visual for the third track, "In The Dark." The [DJ] Mustard-produced song's accompany visual sees YG dive into an underground world with satanic elements that looks to be a glorified hell. Towards the end, YG attempts to fight the Devil who comes at him in the dark. Things even end with a blood-filled dance session that's pretty wild.

"Excuse my wack ass album rollout promotions, I ain’t been in the mood to do none of that shit since they took my brother! But “The Marathon Continues” - 4REAL 4REAL! WESTSIDE," YG wrote on Twitter.

