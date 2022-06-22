For the better part of the past 10 years, YG has managed to have the clubs ringing off every single summer. Whether it's a politically charged album like "FDT" or a strip club banger like "Big Bank," there really hasn't been summer since the release of My Krazy Life where YG's voice hasn't echoed through radio stations and club speakers.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Earlier this year, YG slid through with his latest record, "Scared Money" featuring Moneybagg Yo and J. Cole. Now, he's gunning for the summer with another massive collaboration. The rapper his Instagram where he announced his forthcoming record "Run" featuring BIA, 21 Savage, and Tyga. Though he hasn't unveiled a snippet, the combination of artists alone is a promising sign that it's about to be a smash.

It's been roughly two years since YG unveiled his last solo studio album, My 4Hunnid Life. However, 2021 was still an eventful year. He dropped off a new 4Hunnid compilation record, 4Hunnid Presents: Gang Affiliated. Then, he joined forces with Mozzy for their joint project, Kommunity Service including the record, "Perfect Timing" ft Blxst. The rapper announced his upcoming album, Pray For Me in February. It seems like "Run" will help jump start the campaign.

Check out the official cover art for YG's upcoming single, "Run" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.