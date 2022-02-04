YG Taps J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo For Boastful "Scared Money" Single

We're getting back to back J. Cole features and this week, his bars help assist YG's new single. On Friday (February 4), YG shared "Scared Money," a track that he added Cole and Moneybagg Yo's talents to, and while this trio may seem like an unlikely grouping to some, fans have stormed social media with praise.

Last week, Cole made an appearance on Benny The Butcher's "Johnny P's Caddy," and much like his verse on that record, the Dreamville icon returns with another set of braggadocious bars. YG, Moneybagg, and Cole use their time on the track to speak boastfully about their lives of luxury and cash flow, all while, like many other rappers do, spinning witty lines about why they stand out from the rest.

It is interesting to hear how each of the rappers' flows complement the Gibbo production, so stream "Scared Money" and share your thoughts on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

YG from the streets, YG went legit (Ay)

YG lit, YG start a business with your b*tch (Ay)

Fifty b*tches flew to Cabo, YG a trip (Ay)

YG think he Kanye West, he got his own kicks