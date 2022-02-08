YG is ready to take it back to the streets. As Rap-Up reports, the 31-year-old just announced his first project in nearly two years, which will be titled Pray For Me.

During an appearance on Power 106's Power Mornings, the Compton-based rapper revealed what his fans can expect from the forthcoming record, which follows 2020's My Life 4Hunnid – a 13-track album featuring D3szn, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tyga, Lil Tjay, Tay2xs, Gunna, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

For the most part, Pray For Me will focus on YG's evolution. "It's just the growth of me, my headspace, what I'm on in life," he said during the recent interview. "And I think the whole COVID pandemic shit, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this shit kinda helped me get to where I'm at mentally."

"This music is just gonna be my truth, as far as my life right now," the "Out On Bail" hitmaker continued. Elsewhere in the interview, YG explained why he took some time away from dropping music, revealing that, to him, "the timing wasn't right."

The California native also discussed a "f*cked up" deal he signed with Def Jam back in the day, although he ultimately extended his contract with the label and now owns his masters.

On Friday, YG tapped J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo to appear on Pray For Me's first single, "Scared Money," which also received an accompanying music video. Ahead of the song's arrival, the My Krazy Life artist surprised his collaborators with flashy 4Hunnid chains – read more about that here.

