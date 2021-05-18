YFN Lucci has been dealing with a heavy amount of legal trouble since the beginning of the year. A warrant was issued for the rapper's arrest earlier this year after he was charged in connection to a murder in Atlanta. The rapper later turned himself in to authorities before posting bond. He's remained out of the public eye since as there were strict conditions with his release. Unfortunately, further legal issues came down on him which has now resulted in the rapper returning to jail.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was reported that YFN Lucci was named alongside 12 others in a 105-count gang and racketeering indictment connected to the Bloods gang in Georgia. The rapper has since surrendered himself to police and is currently behind bars at Fulton County Jail in Georgia where he's reportedly being held in the maximum-security area, per WSB TV.

Following news of the indictment, Lucci's attorney Drew Findling declared his client's innocence. "He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world," said Findling in a statement at the time.

No public statement has been issued on YFN Lucci's behalf since the news broke. We will keep you posted on any more available updates on the case.

