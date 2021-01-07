On Thursday morning, Yella Beezy excitedly welcomed his new baby in the world with an adorable Instagram post. The 29-year-old rapper from Dallas, Texas named his newest son, you guessed it, Dallas. Beezy was captured sporting a monochromatic fit while feeding his newborn in the hospital, captioning the photo “Y’all help me welcome Baby Dallas in the right way ... he finally came !!!! gone be a heart breaker 2!”

Yella Beezy is a relatively secretive person and his marital status, as well as the identity of his baby mama, is still unknown. What we do know is that this is his second child. The first child, he playfully calls “Baby Yella.” The rapper frequently shares cute posts of his older son on Instagram, including a recent one where he captions it “@babyyella214_ said he ain’t playing with y’all @therock he coming for you!!!”

Yella Beezy’s most recent mixtape came in 2020 as a collaboration alongside Trapboy Freddy. While the tape garnered a good number of streams on SoundCloud and Spotify, some speculate that Beezy is currently trying to promote new music following a viral nude video leak on January 5th. The leak briefly created a buzz around Beezy’s name, although he denies that the leak was a publicity stunt.

Hopefully, Yella Beezy is able to briefly move away from the spotlight to spend time with his two young sons and avoid any more lewd video leaks.