Suffering a song leak is one thing but a nude leak? That's a whole different ball game. However, some seem to benefit more from suffering a nude leak than others. Take Yella Beezy, for example. The Dallas-bred rapper has arguably been among the least problematic rappers in the game in recent years and it seems that his recent nudes that leaked on the Internet have helped his career rather than hurt it.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After the nudes leaked yesterday, it was alleged by Akademiks that it was part of a social media campaign. "This one PR team been going mad hard tryna seed coverage about Yella Beezy D*ck video getting leaked or something," he wrote. "I don’t think they’ve even sent me his music as many times as they keep hitting me bout his penis being exposed.. anything for promo I suppose."

Though it evidently worked, Yella Beezy denied that this is actually the case. He spoke to TheShadeRoom about the incident, revealing that it was an honest mistake from his BM who acquired the footage from their security camera for her own personal use. Unfortunately, it wound up on the Internet but he admitted that it has resulted in a few additional streams.

Ultimately, he made it clear that this is not a publicity stunt or any "corny shit" for attention.

Check out our On The Come Up interview with Yella Beezy here.