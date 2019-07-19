Yella Beezy & Chris Brown Join Forces On "Restroom Occupied"

Yella Beezy is fresh off of the release of his new project, Baccend Beezy. He's been one artist to keep an eye out for from Texas for a minute, especially in the past year. Ain't No Goin Bacc had a slew of high profile artists on it, from 2 Chainz to Kevin Gates, but Beezy proved that he could hold his own among the giants. On his latest project, he enlists some A-List names for some assistance including Chris Brown who appears on the single, "Restroom Occupied."

It seems like everything Chris Brown touches can turn into an instantaneous hit. "Restroom Occupied" is a bouncy club banger with Beezy and Breezy delivering sensual bars over production by OF Parker and Prince Chrishan. Beezy initially teased the single a few months ago on social media and fans have waited for it since.

Beezy's new project also includes appearances from Gucci Mane, Quavo, Young Thug and more.

Quotable Lyrics

You look around and she's nowhere to be found

In the bathroom with her, got my dick in her mouth

She gettin' piped down

Eyes rollin' in the back of her head, lookin' like lights out