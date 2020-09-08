Yelawolf has established himself as one of hip-hop's most versatile voices, deftly toeing the line between rap and country-folk, though his emphasis on the latter has kept him somewhat niche in the grand scheme of things. Still, Yela has been consistent in giving his fanbase a steady stream of new music, with last year bringing two new albums to the fold with Trunk Muzik 3 and Ghetto Cowboy. And while 2020 has been relatively quiet for Yela, it would appear that the Slumerican rapper has been steadily putting in work on some new music -- joined by some legendary company, no less.

Caitlin Mogridge/Redferns via Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Yela shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself cooking up in the studio with DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, who has been a frequent collaborator throughout Yela's career. Most recently, Paul held it down on Trunk Muzik 3's "Box Chevy 6," as well as providing "A Message From DJ Paul" on Ghetto Cowboy. Clearly, Yelawolf values his creative partnership with Paul, penning a caption indicating the extent of his respect for the Three 6 movement.

"Serious on the play back," he captions, as he and Paul contemplate the next move behind the boards. "My brother @djpaulkom .. you gotta love the family !!! @missyeahoe @realcrunchyblack @juicyj @seedof6ix." While it's unclear whether his shout-out to Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Juicy J, and Seed Of 6ix indicates a full-scale collaboration, it does appear that Paul will be involved in whatever Yela's got cooking up next. Check it out for yourself below.