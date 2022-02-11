Yeat Continues Takeover With New Single "Still Countin"

By now, there's a good chance that you've heard of Yeat. With a number of viral songs on social media, including the infectious "Sorry Bout That," the Portland, Oregon-based rapper has officially returned with his new single, "Still Countin."

Auto-tuned melodies remain at the top of Yeat's priorities on this new record, which is accompanied by a new music video directed by Cole Bennett. The videographer actually filmed the video exclusively on an iPhone and edited it using free apps, which makes the end result all the more impressive. "Still Countin" switches to another song at the end of the video, offering a taste of "Poppin" for Yeat's diehard fans.

One of hip-hop's most exciting new talents, check out Yeat's new single below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

I'm on the Xan' and the bean

You get smacked off, keep on talkin' 'bout it like that

B*tch say she love me, she addicted to crack

B*tch say she love me, I don't love her back

Some of my twins are real deal crazy, they'll get you whacked

I ain't tryna hear your music, turn it off, that sh*t some trash