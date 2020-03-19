mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YBN Nahmir Cruises In A "2 Seater" On His Single With G-Eazy & Offset

Erika Marie
March 19, 2020 02:08
YBN Nahmir, G-Eazy, and Offset link up on the Alabama rapper's boastful single "2 Seater."


Nearly two years ago, YBN Nahmir linked with G-Eazy for his Uncle Drew track "1942" also featuring Yo Gotti. The Alabama rapper returns with another G-Eazy-assisted single, this time along with Migos hitmaker Offset. The trio of rappers delivered "2 Seater" on Wednesday (March 18) and traded verses about how they'd spend their time once they "flewed out" their "lady friends" and rolled around town in their luxury two-seater vehicles.

The track is reportedly produced by Hitmaka, Go Grizzly, and Smash David. Nahmir has been increasing in popularity over the last couple of years away from his fellow YBN members Almighty Jay and Cordae. Whether or not the latter two will show up on Nahmir's forthcoming singles remains a mystery, but check out YBN Nahmir share the spotlight with G-Eazy and Offset on "2 Seater" below.

Quotable Lyrics

High as an Einstein IQ, yeah (I-I-IQ)
She gon' get my name as a tattoo (Tattoo)
No square sh*t, that's a table
Let's do no boy Malibu
YBN, she skiin'
He tap out, put G in
Lil' bad b*tch, Korean
Hop out my whip, European

