YBN Cordae has been making quite the name for himself. Since catching attention with his lyrically-charged J. Cole response "Old N***s," Cordae has been emerging as one of the next up, garnering co-signs from some prominent players. Not only has the young YBN member been hard at work with Dr. Dre, but he's also been cooking up with Chance The Rapper. In fact, Cordae and Chance intend on dropping off some new music next Monday, as evidenced by a playful IG video.

In the clip, Cordae took a moment to report live from Chicago, posted up alongside his "favorite cousin" Chano. "I'm in Chicago, we all at Auntie's house," laughs Cordae, pulling Chance into an embrace. "Got a rich ass cousin, all the groceries I want. All the Doritos I want. We out here." Chance interrupts the broadcast, teasing that "secrets coming very soon."

"Me and my favorite cousin @chancetherapper," captions Cordae. "See y'all on Monday." Of course, in the world of IG hype, such claims all but point to a release date. While we're not sure if the track in question derives from Cordae or Chano's upcoming projects, either way, it'll be nice to see these two "cousins" putting in work on wax. You have high hopes for this one?