There has been attention drawn to the YBN crew recently after member Almighty Jay had a few things to say about people they had working on their team. YBN Nahmir previously shared that his triad with Jay and Cordae was a thing of the past but the trio still looks at one another as if they were brothers. They came up together and will continue to support one another, but Nahmir did note in an interview with VladTV that there were certain people that worked for them that he felt took advantage because they were young.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

Last week, YBN Almighty Jay angrily posted about why he claims the YBN crew came to an end. "This n*gga James McMillan is a fraud. He sign n*ggas to janky deals and f*ck em over," wrote Jay on Instagram. "Nobody knows NOTHING about the sh*t we go through on the daily basis being signed to this n*gga cause we cover for this n*ggas ass. I'm done with this sh*t." He added that "YBN" had been trademarked behind their backs and claimed that because they were young and new to the industry, they were mishandled.

On Tuesday (March 9), Jay decided to continue his tirade and tweeted, "Didn’t have a choice when I signed... N*gga signed my rights away to Atlantic Records behind my back." He didn't offer up any more information about who or what he's specifically speaking about this time, but it doesn't seem as if it's a problem that can be ignored. McMillan hasn't yet issued a formal statement regarding YBN Almighty Jay's accusations.