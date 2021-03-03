James McMillan
- MusicAlmighty Jay Details 2019 Robbery When His Faced Was SlashedHe also addressed J. Prince calling on the streets to return Jay's Rap-a-Lot chain.By Erika Marie
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Claims Someone "Signed My Rights Away To Atlantic Records"He says it was done behind his back & this revelation follows last week's rant about a man who Jay accuses of signing "n*ggas to janky deals."By Erika Marie
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Calls Out "Fraud" Who He Says Is Behind YBN BreakupHe named a person on their team & accused him of singing artists to "janky deals" & trademarking the "YBN" name behind their backs.By Erika Marie