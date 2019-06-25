The one-year anniversary of XXXTentacion's murder passed last week and all of his fans were reminded of how much of an impact the young artist made on the world. During his short time on Earth, X managed to create an entire movement through his art, dropping music for the broken-hearted, the lost and the lonely. He left behind one final gift, his son Gekyume Onfroy, who he unfortunately never got a chance to meet. Yume's mother has ensured X's fans that he will know all about his father and over the weekend, a video of the little one visiting his dad's gravesite appeared online.

Some outlets are reporting that this was the first time Gekyume visited XXXTentacion's memorial site but that has not been confirmed by anybody in X's camp. Gekyume is being carried by a man as they spend time inside of the mausoleum. The toddler likely doesn't know the significance of his visit but he'll be happy to know that those surrounding him wanted Jahseh to still be a part of his life. Watch the short video below.

XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard continues to share updates about her grandson every once in a while. Last week, a new photo of the tot was revealed by way of DJ Scheme's social profiles. The beatmaker was one of X's closest friends and he regularly posts about the family.

