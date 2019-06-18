It's hard to believe it's been a whole year since the death of XXXTENTACION. The young rapper was controversial but his music impacted the lives of tens of thousands, if not millions, that listened to his music. On the one year anniversary of his murder, fans flocked to his gravesite to pay their respects.

TMZ reports that there were a ton of people that flooded Boca Raton Memorial Park where X is buried. A mausoleum was built for his burial and his family went inside, shutting the doors for a moment of privacy. The public wasn't allowed inside.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, his mother also announced that a documentary and a new album was in the works. Neither one of these projects have a solidified release date but it seems like both could be coming in the near future. Of course, an X documentary makes sense considering the complicated life he led and his relationship with the media.

As previously reported, XXXTENTACION was shot and killed in front of a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach, FL. Four suspects took off with $50K in cash and a Louis Vuitton bag. They were apprehended and are currently awaiting trial.

We'll keep you posted on more information about X, his trial, and his upcoming documentary and album. Keep your eyes peeled.