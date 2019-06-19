So many of XXXTentacion's friends and family have been reflecting on their favourite moments with the star this week, remembering all that he contributed to music on the one-year anniversary of his death. The rapper was tragically murdered in Florida last year after leaving a motorsports store and four men have been charged with his shooting. Several days after his passing, X's mom announced that he had left behind a final gift to the world: his unborn son Gekyume Onfroy. A few months ago, Gekyume made his way into the world and we've already seen a couple of photos of the toddler. DJ Scheme posted one of the more recent images of Yume to his page, showing us how quickly the little boy is growing up and ensuring that he knows all about his father.

In the shot, the tot wears a custom "Yume" t-shirt and on his head, he rocks a piece of his father's merchandise. The white beanie reads "Sincerely, XXX," which is quite ironic considering who is wearing it. As he gets older, Gekyume starts to look more and more like his dad. They share some of the same facial characteristics, especially in their eyes and noses.

As long as X's mom, his baby mama and his friends are around Gekyume, you can rest assured that he will grow up with the most positive outlook of his father.