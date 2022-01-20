Late Florida-based rapper XXXTentacion's son, Gekyume, has really good taste in music. The young boy recently revealed that his favorite artist right now is Rico Nasty, who has been on a hot streak as of late.

In a video that has been shared on social media, one of XXXTentacion's family members asks young Gekyume who his favorite artist is, to which he surprisingly doesn't answer his father's name.

"Rico Nasty," responded the two-year-old, whose birthday is coming up in a week's time.





XXXTentacion and Rico Nasty never released music together while the former was still alive but on the posthumous deluxe edition of his ? album, Rico hopped on the remix to "#PROUDCATOWNER."

While this isn't exactly the most riveting news on the entertainment circuit, it's definitely pretty cool to see XXXTentacion's son rocking with Rico Nasty, considering the two rappers and their ties to one another. Rico is one of the most exciting artists in hip-hop right now, bringing her own unique energy to the table and electrifying crowds around the world with her energetic flare, rage-filled music, and incomparable style.

Check out our recent interview with Rico Nasty, where she spoke about her upcoming new album, which will surely be on Gekyume's playlist. Watch the wholesome video below.