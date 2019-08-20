Rico Nasty Lends Intense Bars To New XXXTentacion Remix "#ProudCatOwner"

There are countless artists XXXTentacion never had a chance to release music with that he would have sounded fantastic alongside, and after this new remix, Rico Nasty is high on that list. X fans may his 2017 song “#ProudCatOwner.” The track was originally released after someone allegedly hacked X’s SoundCloud in December of 2017. The track received a second wind today, after a remix featuring Rico Nasty released.

X’s vocal inflictions, flow changes and intense- yet hilarious songwriting all pair perfectly with Rico Nasty’s rapid-fire bars. X’s lines like “Slurp on pussy like Lo Mein. I'm Progressive like Flo, man,” go toe-to-toe with Rico’s “Yes, I'm a girl, I go harder than n****s do. I'm in a Benz, that's the color of Fruity Loops.” Rico's verse is actually an updated version of her XXL Freshman cypher verse. The beat goes just as hard as the lyrics. This is the type of X track (like many others) that warrants a mosh pit.

The remix is set to be included as a part of the Deluxe Anniversary Edition of XXXTentacion's ? album scheduled to release on Sept. 6. XXXTentacion fans should definitely check this one out, if not for Rico’s new verse, then for a nostalgic look back at an underrated X track.

Quotable Lyrics:

My money stretching like Luffy, uh

Like Disney, these n****s is Goofy, uh

I don't fuck with snakes but like Gucci, uh

These n****s act fool for some coochie, uh