XXXTentacion fans have generally not been pleased with the way his estate has been handled by his family and close friends. With much of the posthumous activity being organized by his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, a lot of anger has been directed at her. Fans are under the impression that much of the music that has been released either on Skins or Bad Vibes Forever was unfinished, tainting the legacy of the late rapper and taking the shine away from what he accomplished when he was alive. As you surely have heard, XXXTentacion's personal life wasn't always squeaky clean. He has been accused of some heinous things, but he did end up leaving behind a final gift for his family and the world around him: his baby boy Gekyume Onfroy. XXXTentacion never got to meet his son, who was born months after his murder, but even the situation with Yume will leave a bad taste in fans' mouths.

According to The Blast, Cleopatra Bernard is fighting her son's baby mama, Jenesis Sanchez, in court to gain custody of Gekyume Onfroy. In the court documents, it is reportedly noted that a "Guardian Ad Litem" was appointed by a Florida judge, which is used to formally investigate what solutions would fit the best interests of a child. An official will be looking into the living situations of Sanchez and Bernard to determine where it would be more appropriate for Gekyume to spend the majority of his time growing up.

Shortly after the birth of Gekyume, who turns one later this month, Jenesis Sanchez attempted to order a DNA sample from XXXTentacion's body in order to confirm his paternity, which was shut down by Cleo. Eventually, the judge sided with Jenesis and allowed the test to take place. We will keep you updated on any potential developments.