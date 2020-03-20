Football fans were extremely excited about the XFL. Who wouldn't be? While Vince McMahon's first attempt at the XFL was a total failure, the new-look XFL had a ton of promise. The first five weeks of the season had a relatively solid viewership and it was looking like the league would excel beyond this season. Due to the Coronavirus, the league had to go on an indefinite leave of absence.

Now, the league is announcing that it will cancel the remainder of the 2020 season due to the health risks involved. The league posted a statement on their Twitter page which gave all of the details as to why they made their decision.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season,” Commissioner Oliver Luck stated. “This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”

For now, it looks like numerous leagues could end up following this trend. It's not fun but if we flatten the curve, sports can come back sooner and we will all get healthier quicker. These next few months will be tough but there is light at the end of the tunnel.