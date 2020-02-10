This past weekend, the XFL had its very first full slate of games and so far, the league has shown a ton of promise. Despite most of the games being blowouts, we were able to see some high-level football that will certainly keep our palets cleansed between now and April. Some think Spring football doesn't work but the XFL is trying to feed you a different narrative and so far, it's working. Fans are already excited for next week and in all honesty, so are we.

One XFL team is starting off their season with an unexpected bang. After losing to the Houston Roughnecks by a score of 37-17 on Saturday, the Los Angeles Wildcats have fired their defensive coordinator, Pepper Johnson. As you can imagine, the news came as a bit of a shock but the team's general manager, Winston Moss, offered an explanation.

"While these decisions are difficult, we have given this significant thought. We are here to put the best possible product on the field for our fans," Moss wrote in a statement.

So far, the Wildcats have gotten off to a rough start but they will have a chance to redeem themselves next week against the Dallas Renegades who also lost their first game.