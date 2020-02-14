Dez Bryant was one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL when he was in his prime. Unfortunately, Bryant eventually left the Dallas Cowboys and he hasn't been able to secure himself a spot in the league, ever since. Injuries have certainly hurt Bryant's case although he is adamant about someday getting back into the league. In fact, Bryant has been very open as of late in regard to rejoining the Cowboys who were his very first love.

During a recent conversation, Bryant spoke about the brand new XFL and whether or not it's an avenue he would ever consider. As he explains, he still thinks he can make it in the NFL and that for now, the XFL isn't even on his radar despite him knowing that deep down, it's a high level of competition.

“Nah, not at all,” Bryant said per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. “I know I can still play. That’s not an issue for me. I have high confidence in myself. No disrespect to the XFL, I just know I can play in (the NFL), that’s not a question.”

With NFL free agency on the horizon, we're surely going to hear Bryant's name a lot over the next month. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates on the biggest ongoing stories in the NFL.