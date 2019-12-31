One of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events of the year, the Royal Rumble, is less than one month away and the card is slowly starting to take shape.

On the last episode of Monday Night Raw of 2019, the company announced that Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch will put her title on the line against Asuka at the January 26 PPV. The only other singles match currently scheduled for the Rumble pits Daniel Bryan against WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Of course, there will also be a 30-man Royal Rumble Match as well as a 30-woman Royal Rumble Match, with the winner of each getting a title shot of their choosing at Wrestlemania 36. As of now, Charlotte Flair is the only confirmed entrant in either Royal Rumble, though you can expect those vacant slots to fill up quickly once WWE kicks off 2020.

Ric Flair has made it clear that he isn't happy with Charlotte's booking as of late, but the Rumble presents an opportunity for bigger and better things on the road to Wrestlemania.

Elsewhere - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been off television for weeks now, but he is scheduled to appear at the first Monday Night Raw of the new year. The official WWE preview for January 6, 2020 simply reads: