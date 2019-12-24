WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair isn't happy with the way the WWE is currently booking his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and he's not alone.

The debate about Charlotte's tag-team storyline alongside Becky Lynch first started when WWE commentator Corey Graves said on his podcast earlier this month, “Charlotte Flair has never felt less important than she does right now." He added, "It looks to me like Charlotte isn't feeling it. You can see it on her face. Charlotte Flair looks like she is going through the motions and getting through the night."

As seen in the tweet embedded below, Charlotte didn't completely disagree with Graves' remarks.

During a recent discussion with Wrestling Inc's WINCLY podcast, Ric Flair also addressed Graves' comments and he, too, is not happy with her booking as of late - although he doesn't think she has lost interest in her craft as Graves suggested on his podcast.

“I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent. [Charlotte Flair’s] never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, ‘Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.’” “I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images