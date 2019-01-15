WWE Royal Rumble
- WrestlingWWE Royal Rumble: Edge Returns, Brock Lesnar Sets Record & MoreWho will Edge feud with on the road to Wrestlemania?By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWWE Royal Rumble Odds: Two Former Stars Among Favorites To Win It AllCheck out the official odds for both Royal Rumble matches.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWWE Announces Two Title Matches For Royal Rumble PPVWWE books two title matches for the Royal Rumble as we head into the new year.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results: Brock Lesnar Retains & MoreSeth Rollins, Becky Lynch earn title shots with Rumble victories.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBraun Strowman Pulled From Brock Lesnar Title Fight At Royal RumbleFinn Balor replacing Braun Strowman in title match against Brock Lesnar.By Kyle Rooney