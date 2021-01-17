Wrestling fans were incredibly disappointed last year as WrestleMania 36 was forced to operate without any fans. Of course, the wrestling event took place during the first few months of the virus, which means the WWE didn't have much of a plan in terms of bringing fans into their stadiums. For the last year, the Company has been working on a fix so that they can re-ignite the fan experience that has always been so crucial to Wrestlemania.

Last night, those plans were officially revealed as numerous WWE stars gathered around to give the announcement in the form of a fake news broadcast. The revelation was quite large, as locations for WrestleMania 37, 38, and 39 were announced. In fact, WrestleMania 37 will contain fans and it will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. The dates for the event are April 10th and 11th.

As for WrestleMania 38, that will go down on April 3rd of 2022 in Texas at AT&T Stadium. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 39 has been pegged for April 2nd of 2023, in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium. This is all a lot of information to take in although it's clear the WWE has some big plans for the future.

Rob Kim/Getty Images