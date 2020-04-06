WrestleMania 36 wasn't your average WrestleMania for a multitude of reasons. First off, the Coronavirus made it so that the WWE couldn't have fans in attendance. With this in mind, they decided to do something completely different. The Boneyard match featuring the Undertaker was one of the best parts on Saturday although it was outshined by the Firefly Fun House match which took place on Sunday between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. You also had Rob Gronkowski getting into the mix as he won the 24/7 title.

From there, the championship match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar took place. Fortunately for wrestling fans, it did not disappoint. Both wrestlers traded massive blows to start and in the end, it was a war of attrition. By the end of the match, McIntyre had come out victorious and became the first-ever British WWE Champion.

McIntyre has overcome a lot of hardship up until this moment so it was cool to see him come away with the huge win. Fans were very excited about his triumph and overall, it was the perfect way to cap off a weekend that could have been a disaster. Instead, it was one of the most memorable WrestleManias in recent memory.

