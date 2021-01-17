WrestleMania 37
- WrestlingLogan Paul Decimated By Kevin Owens At WrestleMania 37Logan Paul was taught a lesson after betraying Sami ZaynBy Alexander Cole
- WrestlingHulk Hogan Receives Chorus Of Boos At WrestleMania 37Hulk Hogan didn't exactly get a warm welcome last night.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Shows Support For Billie Kay Ahead Of WrestleMania 37Billie Kay gets a big co-sign. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsBad Bunny Shines In WWE Debut At WrestleMania 37Bad Bunny impressed during his WWE debut at WrestleMania, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- WrestlingWale To Make Appearance At WrestleMania 37Wale is going to be a major part of the festivities.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingBad Bunny Receives Glowing Review From Drew McIntyreBad Bunny is set to make a huge splash at WrestleMania this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingWrestleMania 37 Takes Place This Weekend: How To WatchWrestleMania 37 is about to be a whole lot of fun.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingWWE Announces Dates & Locations For Next Three WrestleManiasWrestling fans have a lot to be excited about right now.By Alexander Cole