Wuhan, China is famous for being the place where the coronavirus originated. The virus came from a wet market, traveling across the globe to infect millions upon millions of people. In what has been a hard pandemic for us all to endure, Wuhan is rejoicing about how things have improved in their city.

The city has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 since May, strictly testing everybody and following hard guidelines to stop the spread of the disease. People listened, staying home, and if they needed to, heading to grab essential goods while wearing a mask. Now that they appear to be in the clear, they can have some fun.



STR/AFP via Getty Images

This weekend, a massive pool party was held in Wuhan where there was no social distancing of any kind. An electronic music festival graced the city, packing thousands of people shoulder-to-shoulder as they enjoyed live music for the first time in a while.

People were pictured in hip-high water, grooving to the beats as others enjoyed in the distance, floating on inflatables.



STR/AFP via Getty Images

Obviously, this would not fly in the United States, where new cases are still high. If only people actually wore masks and didn't act irresponsibly... maybe we could also be enjoying live music festivals like they are in Wuhan.