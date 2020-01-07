When Shyheim Franklin was just 14-years-old, he released his first album, AKA the Rugged Child. One of the tracks on his debut project was produced by RZA, and later, the rapper would become known as an affiliate of the Wu-Tang as he frequently collaborated with a few of the iconic hip hop group's members and is reportedly Ghostface Killah's cousin.

However, Shyheim ran into trouble with the law back in 2013 after a police search of his home reportedly turned up heroin and a firearm. The following year, the rapper was allegedly involved in a New Year's Day car accident in the wee hours of the morning that resulted in the death of another driver named Felip Avila.

Shyheim was accused of crashing into Avila's Toyota and possibly another vehicle before fleeing the scene. He later turned himself in and pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Additionally, he also pleaded guilty to the drugs and weapons charges. The Source now reports that after serving his five-year bid, Shyheim is a free man.

It's reported that Shyheim was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and another seven for the gun charge. The rapper shared his excitement about his release on Instagram. "Been waiting so long for this moment ! Finally free spending time with my daughter," he wrote. Check out a few images below.