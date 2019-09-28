A 28-year-old woman in Córdoba, Argentina has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for cutting off 90% of her partner's penis and one of his testicles, Buenos Aires Times details. "I am very sorry for what I did, I never wanted to kill anyone. I ask that justice be done. I have screwed up my life, I want to continue with my normal life," Brenda Barattini said in tears before her sentence was revealed.

Brenda did the gruesome act after she found out that her partner, 42-year-old Sergio Fernandez, showed his friends a sex tape of them being intimate. "He violated my intimacy, my life and my career. It ruined everything," Brenda said of the breach of privacy.

The tool of choice was pruning shears that Brenda pulled out after she blindfolded her partner and told him she had a "surprise." "Then she told me to guess what she touched me with,' Fernandez said at the trial. "She also wanted to tie me up but I didn't want to. She started giving me oral sex. Suddenly I felt something. She wanted to kill me in that second."

Brenda claimed that she had no intention of killing her partner but was still tried of attempted murder. Fernandez was in a coma for eight days after the incident. "I felt like I was going to die, I didn't know she had cut me. I couldn't see anything. I tried to get up, I pulled up my trousers and grabbed by mobile phone to call an ambulance. I wanted to leave and she started to insult me. She grabbed my t-shirt, my hair, she wouldn't let me leave," he said.