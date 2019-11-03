Chastity Patterson is a 23-year-old Arkansas based woman who had a shocking revelation when she received a text message from her dead father's phone. As the story goes, Chastity lost her father four years but has been texting his phone every day with detailed updates of her dating life, school and her battle with cancer and other updates as a way to cope.

It wasn't until recently that she got a response from a man named Brad who told Chasity that he had been receiving her texts every day but didn't want to break her heart. “Hi sweetheart, I am not your father, but I have been getting all your messages for the past 4 years,” he wrote. “I look forward to your morning messages and your nightly updates.”

As it goes, Chastity's text was helping Brad since he lost his daughter in a car crash. “I have wanted to text you back for years, but I didn’t want to break your heart,” he added. “You are an extraordinary woman and I wish my daughter would have become the woman you are.

Chastity took the response a sign that “everything is OK” and she can move on with her father in her heart.