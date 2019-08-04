People are doing all sorts of wild sh*t these days but it appears one woman from Pennsylvania decided to raise the stakes. According to WKTY, a 20-year-old woman turned herself in after she was accused of taking a bathroom break in the produce section of Wal-Mart.

Grace Brown, 20, has shown the downsides of getting too lit. Brown is currently facing charges of criminal mischief, open lewdness, and public drunkenness after she was seen urinating in the potato bin at Wal-Mart. She turned herself in to authorities earlier this week after police publicly announced that they were searching for her. Police posted photos from the surveillance footage on Twitter, although they haven't disclosed when the incident happened. Additionally, authorities haven't found out why she pissed on the potatoes.

"Obviously this is a regrettable situation for Miss Brown. She’s embarrassed, she’s a young woman that made a mistake but she’s going to address whatever issues she may or may not have and she’s going to move forward,” her attorney, Casey White said.



Of course, Wal-Mart had some explaining to do over the situation. A rep for the company said that an employee spotted Brown in action. Wal-Mart " "immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area."

Maybe, we'll get a reason for her actions at some point but at this point, it just seems like she was just drunk.