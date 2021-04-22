Wiz Khalifa is one of the most recognizable artists out right now and over the last few years, he has proven himself to be incredibly business savvy. With various products out on the market, Wiz has always been looking to expand his brand, and now, he will be doing just that alongside the Professional Fighters League which is a growing MMA organization that is known for housing some pretty incredible fighters.

Khalifa will be one of the part-owners of the league and with this venture he will help the league market itself. This will include merchandise, musical performance, and any sort of brand integration that could help the PFL become a household name.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“I’m so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League,” Khalifa said in a statement. “I’ve been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan—to be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting and I can’t wait for the action to get started on April 23.”