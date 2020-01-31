ESPN's Stephen A. Smith posted a video on social media earlier this week in response to criticism from Joe Rogan and MMA fans, following his harsh critique of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

Fight fans were enraged at how Smith described his disgust with Cowboy's "atrocious performance" against Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and Rogan shared in the fans' frustration as he later explained that Smith's commentary was bad for the sport. Even McGregor and Nate Diaz have chosen sides in the debate.

With Smith's inflammatory remarks gaining traction, it should come as no surprise that Rogan took some time to issue a response.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

During a discussion with UFC's Frankie Edgar on the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan further explained why SAS was wrong, stating that MMA simply isn't in his wheelhouse. Says Rogan:

"Stephen A. Smith - I guess I should respond - you're a very entertaining guy. I like you a lot. I appreciate the props you gave me in that video, but you're wrong." He adds, "Stephen A. Smith said he felt like Cowboy quit. He did not quit - he got smashed. You're talking about a guy who has the most fights in the UFC, the most finishes in the UFC, the most head-kick knockouts in the UFC, the most bonuses in the UFC. Cowboy is a fucking legend."

As seen in the video clip embedded below, Rogan broke down exactly how McGregor gained an advantage over Cowboy at the very start of the fight with those shoulder strikes and proceeded to pummel the veteran fighter en route to a first-round TKO.