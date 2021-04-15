One of the most famous weed-smokers in the entire world, Wiz Khalifa has officially co-signed the dopest plan to celebrate 4/20 this year. Coming up next week, Wiz wants you to be prepared for your daylong smoke session so he's dropping his foolproof plan, complete with a new playlist, his own strain of weed, the perfect munchies, and more.

The cannabis king Wiz Khalifa has spoken and he's revealing the perfect way to spend 4/20. If you're a Wiz stan, you surely already know how he rolls but if you're just getting used to the high life, you might need a refresher. Of course, Wiz's pick for the best strain to puff on is his own Khalifa Kush. In case you start to cough, Wiz suggests his 4/20 Freestyle cocktail to ease your throat.



Photo credit: Sophie Lawrence

Mixed by @cocktailsbyhawk, the drink is made with an ounce of his go-to gin, McQueen and the Violet Fog, followed by a half-ounce of the cannabis-infused pineapple beverage from Shoki. Then, add a half-ounce of Aperol, follow up with an ounce of orange juice, pour a quarter-ounce of lemon juice, and top it all off with some Luc Belaire Gold. Take a look at the drink below.



Image via Publicist

Of course, the tunes need to be right too. Wiz suggests his brand new McQueen Nights playlist on Spotify, which includes music from the Taylor Gang collective, Pop Smoke, Key Glock, Russ, Juice WRLD, and more. Of course, HotNewHipHop also has a pretty solid Wake & Bake playlist that could suit you just as well. If you get the munchies, Wiz has the perfect menu set at Hotbox By Wiz.

Will you be celebrating 4/20 like Wiz Khalifa this year? How do you plan on rolling up on Tuesday?



Photo credit: Sophie Lawrence