It looks like Wiz Khalifa may have a new woman in his life. Last night, TheShadeRoom obtained photos of the T.G.O.D General getting cozy with a new mystery woman.

Wiz can be seen wrapping his arms around some woman, to whom they say is an aspiring artist herself. Unfortunately, TSR didn’t reveal the name of the girl, but they did do some deep investigating and its appears the two have been commenting under their IG posts recently. Wiz was spotted leaving the diamond emoji on one post, as well as “100” on another photo of her in a bikini.

Now I guess it's possible that this mystery woman is a new member of T.G.O.D, but their flirtatious vibes tells another story. Wiz was recently linked to supermodel Winnie Harlow, but it appears that may no longer be a thing.

Check out the evidence of Wiz and his possible new boo (below). Some people have pointed that she kinda looks like Teanna Trump, and now I can’t get it out of my head. What you think?

In other news, Wiz Khalifa has been releasing an onslaught of new music, sharing about 20 songs in as many days. If you missed any of them, check out all his new releases right here.