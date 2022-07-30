As he celebrates the release of his latest album, Wiz Khalifa is also discussing his celebrity peers that have inspired his business moves. Today (July 29), Wiz delivered Multiverse, and just prior to its release, the Pittsburgh hitmaker sat down with XXL to not only talk about the album but his efforts outside of music. Khalifa has shaped quite the successful Rap career, but he's also a leading force in several industries with his businesses related to food and beverage, cannabis, and even mushrooms.

Journalist Kemet High wanted to know who Wiz looked up to when it came to diversifying his portfolio with multiple streams of income. He named several familiar figures that have etched their names into the Rap Mogul Mt. Rushmore.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Jay-Z, Master P, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle," said Wiz. "These are people who do what the f*ck they want to do. They own they sh*t. They move when they wanna move, you know what I'm sayin'? And they don't really, you know, show too much. They really just—they be on point. [50 Cent], you know what I'm sayin'? 50's a really good business person and mentor of mine. Snoop has given me a lot of game. Rick Ross."

"These are dudes that really, really handle business. Rick Ross wakes up and promotes every motherf*ckin' day," Wiz added with a laugh. "He promotes every day! Like, my man don't stop! Yeah, I look up to those dudes, like, how serious they take their business."

Watch more from Wiz Khalifa's interview with XXL below.

[via]