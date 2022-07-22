They were pitted against each other in life, and even all these decades later after their deaths, Tupac Shakur and Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace continue to be compared. The good friends-turned-foes were staples in the 1990s as they dominated the charts, but a series of unfortunate events—including negative influences who got in their ears—divided their once-strong bond.

These days, Pac and Biggie remain respected emcees among their peers and fans, and often, artists are still asked to pick one over the other. Such was the case when Wiz Khalifa recently caught up with DJ Whoo Kid.



Jerritt Clark / Contributor / Getty Images

In an exclusive video shared by Complex, Wiz is seen giving his answer to the age-old question.

“Who’s my favorite? Biggie. Yeah, I like Biggie ’cause lyrically like, you can still listen to Biggie’s sh*t today and be like, ‘Wow, he really said that?’ Like, he talks about clothes and brands in a crazy way, talks about cars in a crazy way, talks about women...he’s just really poetic, you know what I’m saying? That's not to say that one is better than the other, but I just love how complex his bars are."

“Pac is raw, Pac is crazy, he’s hard, his beat selection was wild, his work ethic was crazy. You know, just his attitude and, you know, everything like that. But I’m more on the Biggie side, for sure.”

Check out the clip below and let us know your pick.

