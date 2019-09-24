Wiz Khalifa Drops Off Smooth New Track "Just Wanna Be Famous"

Wiz Khalifa has been blessing fans with new music since the beginning of the month. On a damn-near daily basis, he's blessed fans with a brand new song. Some of them are freestyles while others are fully formed tracks. Today, he returned with two new drops: "Tequila Shots In The AM" and "Just Wanna Be Famous." The latter is a mellow effort with somber production provided from Wiz's day ones, E. Dan, Big Jerm and Christo.

"Just Wanna Be Famous" encompasses the life of a rapper from a reflective perspective. Wiz details the reality behind stardom and the thirst people have to get it. Wiz gives that super laid-back, smoked out vibe on this one that's perfect for your 4/20 playlist.

Peep "Just Wanna be Famous" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I get a girl, teach her how to roll

Ain't in the gang so you not involved

I'm rollin' planes, drinkin' alcohol

I stayed the same when you got lost