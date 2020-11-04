Wiz Khalifa Assists Rock Mafia On Smooth "Don't Change You"

Rock Mafia has probably worked with your favorite artist to some degree. The production/songwriting duo, consisting of Tim James and Antonina Armato, have worked alongside artists like Eminem, Young Thug, Justin Bieber, and plenty more. Now, they can add Wiz Khalifa to the list. This weekend, they unleashed their latest single, "Don't Change You" alongside the Taylor Gang leader. It's a smooth, blues-meets-funk-meets pop record with soothing melodies. Wiz Khalifa brings a dose of energy to the equation as he kicks off with a signature, "OKAAYYY," reminiscent of his mixtape days. Wiz Khalifa puts his love interest on a pedestal, rapping, "This ain't game 'cause you heard that before/ If they playin', we gon' even the score."

Peep the new single from Rock Mafia below.

Quotable Lyrics

Never breakin' down, always gon' hang around

When I'm at work, you're the one I'm thinkin' 'bout

Think you got one better? Tell 'em bring her out

Tongue out, show 'em what that middle finger 'bout