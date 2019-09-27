mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa & YG Connect For New Song "Shouldn't Matter"

Kevin Goddard
September 27, 2019 12:04
Listen to some new Wiz & YG.


If you haven't noticed by now, Wiz Khalifa has been releasing an onslaught of new music over the past couple weeks, sharing a new song almost every day in the process, but thankfully he doesn't look to be slowing down. Following up his latest release “Just Wanna Be Famous,” the T.G.O.D General decides to return to the scene today and share his latest offering “Shouldn't Matter” featuring west coast rapper YG.

Singing along to YG’s hypnotic hook, Wiz brings the title to life and reminds everyone that it “shouldn’t matter” what they do, referencing getting high and baggin’ bitches in the process.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. Look for more from Wiz to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

Being in that rotation you ain't wit it
Don't smoke but occasionally you'll hit it
We pour the drink till its finish, roll the California dank
Asked me where he going, I told her to the bank

- Wiz 

