Wiz Khalifa & A Boogie Vibe Out In Trippy New "Millions" Visual

The rappers linked up for the experimental visual from the single off Wiz's 2020 album.

Wiz Khalifa dropped off his EP The Saga of Wiz Khalifa in the early half of 2020, followed by the deluxe version of the project arriving in October. While the standard edition included features from Megan thee Stallion, Quavo, Tyga, and fellow Taylor Gang member Ty Dolla Sign, the deluxe saw the edition of eight new tracks with Rubi Rose, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and more. Today (February 23), the Grammy-nominated Pittsburgh rapper unleashed the trippy new visual for his track with the Bronx rapper "Millions."

"Millions" was produced by newcomer Ryan Elis, who was the winner of the producer contest on an episode of Khalifa's 5-part Apple Music docuseries Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam. Inspired by a similar situation that happened to him when he was 16 and given the chance to work in Pittsburgh's ID Labs recording studio by E. Dan. In the episode titled "A Chance with Wiz," he gave a chance to up-and-coming producers to engineer a beat for him, and he then would pick his favorite and develop it into a song.

The docuseries will be available to view tomorrow, February 24th after previously premiering on Apple in 2019.

Check out the psychedelic new visual and let us know what you think down in the comments.