After making peace with his foes, at least on social media, Kanye West descended on New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy mogul has been at war with Adidas and The Gap, and it's been reported that he's looking to legally sever ties with the latter. As that moves forward, West was all smiles in the Big Apple among fashion's elite, including having a pleasant run-in with Winnie Harlow.

The famed model shared images of her NYFW antics and she was turning up with all of her friends, including Sean "Diddy" Combs's son, Christian "King" Combs. In a post to Instagram, Harlow penned a note about a specific moment involving Ye which caused her to reflect on the early days of her career.



Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images

"'Yeeeeeeeaaaaa' @kanyewest you know what’s crazy about this moment? My first fashion week I had no money and no agency yet spent my last and flew myself out to NYC in hopes of walking for Kanye’s first Yeezy show. Clearly I didn’t get it. I didn’t get any show that year actually."

It was something that devastated the then-aspiring model. "I flew back home and cried in bed," Harlow added. "But I never gave up knowing that I wanted to make younger me proud. The younger me that never seen anyone who looked like me. This year #kanyewest walked right up to ME to put me in #Yeezy."

"Wow. Blessed. Full circle. [praying hands emoji]."

Check out highlights from Winnie Harlow's NYFW experience below.