Things are looking especially good for Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma this holiday season. Following their split back in August, TMZ Sports reports that the pair reconciled earlier this month, adding that things appear to be going well thus far.

The initial breakup is said to have been a friendly one, taking place after the NBA star was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards. An exact reason for the split wasn’t given, but it’s safe to speculate that the distance could’ve been a huge factor for the two lovers.

MEGA/Getty Images

Harlow and Kuzma had been dating for more than a year when they decided to call it quits. The gossip site points out that they were “one of the biggest quarantine couples to develop during the pandemic,” with their relationship coming to be because the baller slid into the models DMs – in fact, their romance almost never happened as the America’s Next Top Model alum reportedly missed the first message he sent.

During the NBA bubble, Harlow sent a plane over the Disney campus on her boyfriend’s birthday to help send him a special message during this particularly difficult time. While they were apart, they reportedly kept in contact and remained as friends. Now that they’re officially back together, they’ve picked up exactly where they left off in the summer.

Despite their split, the Canadian kept plenty of footage of her favourite moments with Kuzma up on her Instagram page. Check them out below and let us know what you think of their reconciliation in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by âWinnie Harlowâ (@winnieharlow)









[Via]